S. Korea to move captive dolphin from aquarium into sea pen
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday it will move a dolphin kept in an aquarium for more than a decade into a pen in the sea, as a step toward releasing him into the wild.
Experts said Bibong, an Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphin and believed to be 23 years old, could be capable of adapting to the wild, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
"The ministry will manage the release procedures in close communications with animal activists and the aquarium, while putting priority on Bibong's safety. We will continue to seek measures to improve the welfare of marine animals," Minister Cho Seung-hwan said.
Bibong will soon be moved to a pen in the sea off South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju for rehabilitation, and the ministry will release him if the experts confirm that the dolphin is fully ready to return to the wild.
The ministry said it plans to attach a positioning device to Bibong's body for regular monitoring.
The rehabilitation training takes about a month, a ministry official said.
Bibong has been kept in a marine mammal park in Jeju after being illegally caught in waters off the island in 2005.
He is the last marine mammal of his kind kept at the domestic aquarium as South Korea has released seven Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins into the sea since 2013 after designating the species as a priority marine life the previous year.
A group of animal activists have pressed the government to free captive dolphins from marine mammal parks.
A total of 20 cetaceans, aquatic mammals such as whales and dolphins, died at local aquariums between 2016 and 2020.
