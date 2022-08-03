PM vows deregulation for food industry
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday that the government will remove "unnecessary regulations" to develop the food industry into a driver of growth.
Han made the remarks as he visited the national food cluster in Iksan, 246 kilometers south of Seoul, earlier in the day, according to the prime minister's office.
"Recently, food technology that combines bio and information and communication technology is spreading in the food industry," Han said in a statement.
The government "will actively support corporate research and development and training of human resources and adjust conditions to expand new markets by eliminating unnecessary regulations," Han said.
The food cluster project first kicked off in 2009, and it hosts 124 companies, according to the office.
The businesses at the food cluster are provided with various benefits, including a full deduction of corporate and income taxes for the first three years, the office said.
