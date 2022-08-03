Go to Contents
(LEAD) Amb. Goldberg hikes Mt. Bukhan in Seoul with S. Korea's top diplomat

19:49 August 03, 2022

(ATTN: ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) --- New U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg said Wednesday he hiked a Seoul mountain together with Foreign Minister Park Jin last weekend.

In a Twitter message, the envoy described Mount Bukhan in the northern part of the capital as a "perfect combination of beautiful nature & cultural sites." He posted some related photos.

"Can't wait to explore more," he added, asking the people to recommend other places to visit.

He assumed the post last month, having previously served as ambassador to Colombia and coordinator for implementation of U.N. Security Council resolutions on North Korea.

This combination of photos, captured from a Twitter message posted by U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Aug. 3, 2022, shows Goldberg (L, in bottom right photo) hiking Mount Bukhan in Seoul with Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) on July 31. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

