Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #N Korea #coronavirus

N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 6th day: state media

06:29 August 04, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained at zero for the sixth consecutive day, according to its state media Thursday.

No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.

The total number of fever cases from late April to 6 p.m. Wednesday stood at 4.77 million, of which 99.998 percent had recovered, it added.

The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.

In this file photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on May 20, 2022, a health official carries out disinfection work at the Pyongyang Central Zoo in the capital. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK