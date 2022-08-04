(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 4)

Yoon must appoint a special inspector in charge of watching his wife and close relatives for possible corruption. The inspector can be appointed by the president after a confirmation hearing. After the first special inspector resigned during the Park administration, the post has been empty throughout the Moon administration. Since the office of the senior secretary on civil affairs was shut down by Yoon, his presidential office is weak in looking into people surrounding the president. We hope the presidential office starts the procedure for appointing a special inspector.

