Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Kakao Q2 net income down 68 pct to 101.2 bln won

07:58 August 04, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Kakao Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 101.2 billion won (US$77.2 million), down 68 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 5.2 percent on-year to 171 billion won. Revenue increased 34.8 percent to 1.82 trillion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 145 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK