Thursday's weather forecast
09:00 August 04, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/26 Rain 10
Incheon 30/26 Cloudy 0
Suwon 33/26 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 34/26 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 33/26 Heavy Rain 60
Chuncheon 33/25 Heavy Rain 60
Gangneung 35/26 Rain 60
Jeonju 33/25 Heavy Rain 60
Gwangju 32/26 Heavy Rain 60
Jeju 33/27 Sunny 10
Daegu 37/26 Heavy Rain 60
Busan 32/26 Cloudy 10
