Ex-South Chungcheong Gov. Ahn discharged from prison

09:43 August 04, 2022

YEOJU, South Korea, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-jung was discharged from prison Thursday after completing a 3 1/2-year prison term for sexually abusing a female secretary who worked for him.

An, 58, did not respond to questions from reporters as he boarded a vehicle outside the Yeoju Correctional Institution in Gyeonggi Province around 7:55 a.m.

Once deemed a powerful presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, An stepped down as South Chungcheong governor in 2018 over accusations that he forced a female secretary to have sex with him several times between July 2017 and February the next year.

The Supreme Court finalized the 3 1/2-year prison sentence for An in September 2019.

An is prohibited from running for an official post for the next 10 years under the Public Official Election Act.

Former South Chungcheong Province Govornor An Hee-jung leaves Yeoju Correctional Institution in Gyeonggi Province on Aug. 4, 2022. (Yonhap)

