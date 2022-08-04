4 companies to recall over 52,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz Korea and two other companies will voluntarily recall more than 52,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
These are the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea due to problems with vehicle components.
The four companies, including Ford Sales Service Korea, are recalling a combined 52,375 units of 16 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty safety belt system in Hyundai's Venue subcompact, air suspension problems in Mercedes-Benz's E 400 4MATIC sedan, and a possible fire in the fuse box of Ford's Expedition SUV, it said.
Mercedes-Benz began to provide repair and replacement services on July 29, with Dasan offering the services on Thursday. Ford and Hyundai are set to begin the services on Friday and Aug. 25, the ministry said.
