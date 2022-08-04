Man gets one-year prison term in finger-biting case
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- A man charged with biting off part of an acquaintance's finger during a fight has been given a one-year prison sentence, court officials said Thursday.
The Seoul Central District Court made the ruling after convicting the unnamed 58-year-old man of inflicting injury in connection with the assault that occurred at a Seoul restaurant last year, the officials said.
The man was indicted for biting off part of the index finger of his acquaintance's left hand amid an argument at the restaurant in October last year, they said.
The victim went to a hospital with his severed finger and underwent a replantation surgery.
The defendant pleaded not guilty during the trial, claiming the incident occurred while he tried to defend himself after his acquaintance attempted to punch him.
But the court did not accept his claim, saying the method of the crime was very bad and the victim sustained a grave injury.
