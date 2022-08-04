Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #weather #temperature

First 10 days of this year's July hottest on record

10:50 August 04, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea experienced the hottest first 10 days of July on record last month, according to the state weather agency Thursday.

The average temperature for July 1-10 was 27.1 C, the hottest since the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) began expanding observations nationwide in 1973.

The average temperature -- figured by averaging the daily highs and lows -- for the whole month of July was 25.9 C, 1.3 degrees above normal, the KMA said.

This year's July recorded an average of 5.8 days of heat waves and 3.8 days of tropical nights.

First 10 days of this year's July hottest on record - 1

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK