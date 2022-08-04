KT&G Q2 net rises 34 pct. to 330.1 bln won
10:41 August 04, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 330.1 billion won (US$252.3 million), up 34 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 327.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 324.3 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 10.9 percent to 1.41 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 265.9 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)