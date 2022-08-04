Social commerce platform Wemakeprice hires ex-Apple developer
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- Wemakeprice Inc., a South Korean social commerce platform , said Thursday it has hired an ex-Apple software developer as it strives to become a leading commerce platform.
Lee Jin-ho, a search engine expert with some 17 years of software engineering experience at Silicon Valley tech firms, joined Wemakeprice as its chief technical officer.
He led quality development projects of Apple's AI Siri and Spotlight, a desktop search feature for Mac operating systems.
"Wemakeprice will continue investing in our technology in an effort to become a leading commerce platform," CEO Ha Song said.
