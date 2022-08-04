Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Assembly speaker meets with Pelosi amid heightened Sino-U.S. tensions
SEOUL -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday amid heightened tensions between the United States and China in the wake of her high-profile visit to Taiwan.
Pelosi arrived in Seoul on Wednesday night from Taiwan where she reaffirmed unwavering U.S. commitment to supporting the island's democracy. China denounced her trip to Taiwain, which it regards as a renegade province, and announced live-fire military drills around the island.
-----------------
Yoon to speak by phone with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to speak by phone with visiting U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later Thursday, his office said, after officials said earlier that a meeting between the two is not planned as Yoon is on summer vacation.
Pelosi arrived in Seoul on Wednesday night amid heightened tensions between the United States and China in the wake of her visit to Taiwan. China denounced Pelosi's trip and announced live-fire military drills around Taiwan in protest.
-----------------
Samsung to supply 5G solutions, equipment to India's Bharti Airtel
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Thursday it will provide 5G solutions and equipment to Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel, marking the South Korean tech giant's first 5G equipment deal from India.
Airtel, the world's fourth-largest communications solutions provider by users, is set to roll out 5G network in India in August, in partnership with Samsung.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 100,000 for 3rd day; critical cases at over 2-month high
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 100,000 for the third straight day Thursday amid a fresh wave of infections driven by a highly infectious omicron variant.
The country added 107,894 new COVID-19 infections, including 435 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 20,160,154, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Defense ministry asks U.N. Command to share surveillance footage in N.K. fishermen repatriation case
SEOUL -- The defense ministry has requested the United Nations Command to provide its surveillance camera footage showing two North Korean fishermen being repatriated across the inter-Korean border in 2019, a lawmaker's office said Thursday.
The footage is said to show the North Koreans being taken back to the North Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjom, which was taken from a different angle from that of a video released by the unification ministry last month.
-----------------
Final preparation underway for launch of S. Korea's 1st lunar orbiter
CAPE CANAVERAL, United States/SEOUL -- South Korea's state-run Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) was carrying out final preparations in the United States Thursday (Korean Time) ahead of the upcoming launch of the country's first lunar orbiter.
The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter -- also known as Danuri -- is set to be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the U.S. state of Florida at around 8:08 a.m. Friday. The 678-kilogram spacecraft was transported to the U.S. station last month.
(END)