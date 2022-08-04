Military reports 2,402 more COVID-19 cases
14:42 August 04, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 2,402 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 219,067, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,886 from the Army, 204 from the Air Force, 109 from the Navy and 104 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also four cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and three from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command.
Currently, 11,208 military personnel are under treatment.
