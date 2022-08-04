N. Korea's U.N. mission lambasts U.S. over criticism of its nuke program
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's permanent mission to the United Nations has issued a rare press statement in response to U.S. condemnation of its nuclear program during a U.N. session, according to state media Thursday.
It slammed Washington over its "anti-DPRK confrontational clamor" during the 10th Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) at the U.N. headquarters in New York. DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"Today, the mastermind that undermines the foundation of the non-proliferation regime is none other than the United States," read the English-language statement issued Wednesday and carried by the official Korean Central News Agency. "It is the peak of busy blaming that the United States alleges somebody's 'nuclear threats' given the fact that it is the kingpin of nuclear proliferation."
"We will never tolerate any attempt by the U.S. and its servile forces to groundlessly accuse our state and encroach upon our sovereign rights and national interests," it added.
Addressing the NPT conference on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Pyongyang continues to expand its "unlawful nuclear program" and continues its "ongoing provocations against the region."
