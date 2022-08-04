BGF Retail Q2 net income up 22.6 pct to 57.4 bln won
15:34 August 04, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- BGF Retail Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 57.4 billion won (US$43.8 million), up 22.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 20.6 percent on-year to 70.8 billion won. Revenue increased 12.8 percent to 1.91 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.4 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
