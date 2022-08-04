Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol told visiting U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that her visit to South Korea is a sign of deterrence against North Korea and he will closely work with U.S. Congress to deepen the bilateral alliance.
Yoon made the remarks during 40-minute phone talks with Pelosi, First Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told reporters.
(3rd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
SEOUL -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday they agreed to support efforts by Seoul and Washington for the denuclearization of North Korea, voicing concerns over the North's escalating threats.
"The two sides expressed concern over the grave situation in which North Korea's level of threat is heightening," said Kim, reading a joint press statement following a meeting between the two speakers.
N. Korea's U.N. mission lambasts U.S. over criticism of its nuke program
SEOUL -- North Korea's permanent mission to the United Nations has issued a rare press statement in response to U.S. condemnation of its nuclear program during a U.N. session, according to state media Thursday.
It slammed Washington over its "anti-DPRK confrontational clamor" during the 10th Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) at the U.N. headquarters in New York. DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
S. Korea vows stronger partnerships with ASEAN in foreign ministerial talks
PHNOM PENH -- South Korea will strengthen "strategic dialogue" with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on regional challenges, Seoul's top diplomat said Thursday during a group meeting in Phnom Penh with his counterparts from the members of the key regional bloc.
"Our partnerships (with ASEAN) will focus on strengthening strategic relations in the economic field and beyond," Park Jin, the first foreign minister of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration, stressed during the ASEAN-South Korea Ministerial Meeting. The annual session has been held every year since 1997.
S. Korea to unveil inflation-combating measures ahead of Chuseok holiday
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to roll out additional measures to tame inflation ahead of the Chuseok fall harvest holiday set for September, government officials said Thursday.
The finance ministry is considering ways to increase the supply of key foodstuff and reduce living costs in the run-up to the extended Chuseok holiday scheduled for Sept. 9-12.
(LEAD) S. Korean, Belgian military officers meet to discuss defense cooperation
SEOUL -- The top military officers of South Korea and Belgium held talks Thursday in Seoul over regional security and bilateral defense cooperation, Seoul officials said.
The meeting between Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum and Adm. Michel Hofman, the chief of defense of the Belgian Armed Forces, came amid Seoul's drive to strengthen global cooperation in countering North Korea's evolving military threats.
Seoul shares end higher on foreign buying
SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended on foreign buying on Wednesday. The South Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 11.66 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 2,473.11 points.
