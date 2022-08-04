Go to Contents
NC Dinos to release injured pitcher Wes Parsons

19:27 August 04, 2022

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (Yonhap) -- The NC Dinos said Thursday they will release injured American pitcher Wes Parsons, while nearing a deal with the right-hander's replacement.

Earlier in the day, Dinos general manager Lim Sun-nam told Parsons, who had been rehabbing a back injury, he could now return home, according to an official with the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) club. The official added the Dinos will soon take the formal step of placing Parsons on the waivers.

In this file photo from April 27, 2022, Wes Parsons of the NC Dinos pitches against the Doosan Bears during the bottom of the first inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Former major league lefty Matt Dermody, currently pitching in the Triple-A affiliate for the Chicago Cubs, will reportedly be taking Parsons' spot in the Dinos rotation.

Parsons joined the Dinos before the 2021 season and went 4-8 with a 3.72 ERA in 24 games. This year, Parsons had a 1-2 record with a 3.56 ERA in eight starts before going down with a back injury.

He last pitched on May 14.

For new foreign players to be eligible for the postseason in the KBO, they must sign by Aug. 15. But the Dinos may not even get there this year.

Through Wednesday, they had a 37-52-3 (wins-losses-ties) record, good for only eighth place, and nine games out of the fifth and final playoff position with 52 games left. The Dinos fired manager Lee Dong-wook on May 11 while stuck in last place, and they have gone 28-28-3 since.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

