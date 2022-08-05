N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 1 week: state media
06:20 August 05, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases has remained at zero for one week, according to its state media Friday.
No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic headquarters.
It did not provide any other information in its report.
The North's daily fever tally hit zero last Friday after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.
