Korean-language dailies

-- China stages missile drills meant to contain Taiwan after Pelosi's visit (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea (Kookmin Daily)

-- China fires missiles over Taiwan's airspace (Donga Ilbo)

-- Pelosi visits JSA; Yoon calls her visit sign of deterrence against N. Korea (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Pelosi visits JSA; Yoon calls her visit sign of deterrence against N. Korea (Segye Times)

-- Police for first time disperse union members staging illegal protest (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Pelosi's visit to JSA is sign of deterrence against N. Korea' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to review supermarket shutdown rules; 10-year-old conflict could start again (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Pelosi's visit to JSA is sign of deterrence against N. Korea' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Since 2015 accounting fraud, 4 tln won poured into Daewoo Shipbuilding, with nothing retrieved (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Personnel affairs stalled; gov't stops (Korea Economic Daily)

