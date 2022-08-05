(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 5)

The presidential office says that Yoon did not meet Pelosi as he was on vacation. The president may have accepted the request from aides for their boss to take a rest without interruption. Certainly, he is entitled to relax after a three-months of work even without the honeymoon period. But all schedules for the president should be carefully coordinated so not to cause any risks for the country. In other words, there should not be any conflict between a presidential vacation and diplomatic meetings with foreign VIPs. Yoon's hurried phone conversation with Pelosi at the last minute shows the inappropriateness of his earlier decision to not meet her. We wonder why he chose a phone talk instead of a face-to-face meeting.