Friday's weather forecast
09:04 August 05, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/26 Rain 10
Incheon 31/26 Cloudy 10
Suwon 32/26 Rain 20
Cheongju 34/26 Heavy Rain 60
Daejeon 33/26 Heavy Rain 60
Chuncheon 34/25 Heavy Rain 60
Gangneung 35/27 Sunny 0
Jeonju 34/26 Heavy Rain 60
Gwangju 33/26 Heavy Rain 60
Jeju 34/28 Sunny 10
Daegu 37/26 Heavy Rain 60
Busan 32/26 Sunny 20
