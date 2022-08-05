Go to Contents
Friday's weather forecast

09:04 August 05, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/26 Rain 10

Incheon 31/26 Cloudy 10

Suwon 32/26 Rain 20

Cheongju 34/26 Heavy Rain 60

Daejeon 33/26 Heavy Rain 60

Chuncheon 34/25 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 35/27 Sunny 0

Jeonju 34/26 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 33/26 Heavy Rain 60

Jeju 34/28 Sunny 10

Daegu 37/26 Heavy Rain 60

Busan 32/26 Sunny 20

(END)

