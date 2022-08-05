LG Uplus Q2 net income down 23 pct to 162 bln won
10:36 August 05, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 162 billion won (US$124.7 million), down 23 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 248.4 billion won, down 7.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 1.2 percent to 3.38 trillion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 168.3 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
