K League's top 2 teams set for 3rd clash of season

Jeonbuk recently had a fiasco with forward Tornike Okriashvili, withdrawing their contract offer to the Georgian player after he failed a physical. Jeonbuk will be stuck with just two foreign players for the rest of the season, Gustavo and Mo Barrow. Those two are the top two scorers for Jeonbuk, with seven and four goals, respectively, and Jeonbuk will need more contribution from their homegrown players. Attacking midfielder Han Kyo-won has been limited to just eight matches due to injury, and has just one goal so far. Moon Seon-min's stock has also fallen of late, and the former national team midfielder has scored only once in 16 matches this year.

