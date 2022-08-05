4 seriously injured in fire at hospital in Icheon
11:34 August 05, 2022
ICHEON, South Korea, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- A hospital in Icheon, some 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul, caught fire Friday morning, with four people seriously injured, fire officials said.
The fire broke out at 10:20 a.m., with 10 people rescued from the hospital building so far, four of them reportedly with serious injuries.
Police and fire authorities planned to launch a probe to determine the cause of the fire as soon as it has been put out, officials said.
