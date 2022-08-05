(LEAD) 4 seriously injured in fire at hospital in Icheon; some 30 others still trapped inside
ICHEON, South Korea, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- A hospital in Icheon, some 50 kilometers southeast of Seoul, caught fire Friday morning, with four people seriously injured and some 30 others still trapped inside the building, fire officials said.
The fire broke out at 10:17 a.m. at the hospital on the top floor of the four-story building, with 10 people rescued from the building so far, four of them reportedly with serious injuries.
About 30 other people were believed to be trapped inside the building, which houses an oriental medical clinic and offices on the second and third floors and restaurants on the first floor, according to the officials.
The main body of the fire was put under control as of 10:55 a.m., but it may take longer to complete the rescue operation, according to officials.
A total of 21 fire trucks and 51 personnel were battling the fire.
Police and fire authorities planned to launch a probe to determine the cause of the fire as soon as it has been put out, officials said.
