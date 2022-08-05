Unification minister meets with new U.S. ambassador
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kwon Young-se met with the new U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Friday for discussions on North Korea and pending bilateral issues, officials said.
Goldberg visited the ministry's headquarters in central Seoul for the meeting with the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's top point man on Pyongyang
The envoy assumed the post last month, becoming Washington's first ambassador in Seoul under the Joe Biden administration. He previously served as coordinator for the implementation of U.N. Security Council sanctions on North Korea in 2009-2010
Later in the day, Kwon is scheduled to meet with Damon Wilson, president of the U.S.-based National Endowment for Democracy, for discussions on ways to improve the human rights situation in the North, Kwon's office said. Wilson arrived here Wednesday for a three-day trip.
