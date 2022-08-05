Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Unification minister meets with new U.S. ambassador
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Kwon Young-se met with the new U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Friday for discussions on North Korea and pending bilateral issues, officials said.
Goldberg visited the ministry's headquarters in central Seoul for the meeting with the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's top point man on Pyongyang
------------
(2nd LD) Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol told visiting U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that her visit to South Korea is a sign of deterrence against North Korea and he will closely work with U.S. Congress to deepen the bilateral alliance.
Yoon made the remarks during 40-minute phone talks with Pelosi, First Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo told reporters.
------------
(3rd LD) Kim, Pelosi agree to support efforts for denuclearization of N. Korea
SEOUL -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday they agreed to support efforts by Seoul and Washington for the denuclearization of North Korea, voicing concerns over the North's escalating threats.
"The two sides expressed concern over the grave situation in which North Korea's level of threat is heightening," said Kim, reading a joint press statement following a meeting between the two speakers.
------------
S. Korean, U.S. military officers agree on timely strategic asset dispatch in case of N.K. nuke test
SEOUL -- The top military officers of South Korea and the United States agreed on the "timely" deployment of U.S. strategic assets here in case of a North Korean nuclear test during video talks Wednesday, Seoul officials said.
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Kim Seung-kyum and his U.S. counterpart, Mark Milley, held the talks as the allies are gearing up for the upcoming regular combined training amid concerns about the possibility of the North conducting a nuclear test.
------------
N.K. nuke missile progress outpacing U.S. missile defense modernization: U.S. expert
SEOUL -- North Korea's nuclear missile program appears to be "unstoppable," with its progress apparently moving faster than U.S. modernization of its missile defense systems, a U.S. expert said Wednesday.
Victor Cha, a senior vice president and Korea chair at the U.S.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, made the assessment during a forum here, while citing the nuclear-armed North's recent pushing for advancing its strategic weapons capabilities, including various types of missiles.
------------
(3rd LD) Blinken reaffirms U.S. commitment to NPT, citing threats posed by N. Korea, Iran
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the importance of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) on Monday, citing threats posed by North Korea and Iran.
The top U.S. diplomat reiterated the world faced a "critical moment" amid fears of a potential North Korean nuclear test.
------------
New U.N. rapporteur vows to improve N.K. human rights situation
SEOUL -- The new U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights highlighted her commitment Monday to finding "effective ways" to enhance the country's rights situation apparently worsened by its pandemic-driven restrictions.
Elizabeth Salmon made the remarks in a statement as she started her term Monday, succeeding Tomas Ojea Quintana.
