Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 August 05, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Aug. 1 -- N. Korea's defense minister congratulates China on its military's founding anniversary

S. Korea needs to make clear principle of accepting 'all' N.K. defectors: minister

3 -- N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position

S. Korean, U.S. military officers agree on timely strategic asset dispatch in case of N.K. nuke test

4 -- Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea

5 -- N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 1 week: state media
