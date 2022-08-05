Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 August 05, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Aug. 1 -- N. Korea's defense minister congratulates China on its military's founding anniversary
S. Korea needs to make clear principle of accepting 'all' N.K. defectors: minister
3 -- N. Korea slams Pelosi's Taiwan visit, backs China's position
S. Korean, U.S. military officers agree on timely strategic asset dispatch in case of N.K. nuke test
4 -- Yoon calls Pelosi's visit to Seoul sign of deterrence against N. Korea
5 -- N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 1 week: state media
(END)