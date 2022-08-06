Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea's space pioneering reaches orbit (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Danuri's launch a success; S. Korea's space exploration takes first step (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea reaches orbit as 7th lunar exploration country (Donga Ilbo)

-- Danuri heads to space as S. Korea takes first step into space pioneering (Segye Times)

-- The moon we only looked up at, we soon will look down from (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Danuri begins space journey carrying dreams of lunar exploration (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Front-runner Lee Jae-myung vs. the "97 group" (Hankyoreh)

-- Enjoy the moon, our Danuri (Hankook Ilbo)

-- To the moon: S. Korea takes first step into space pioneering (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Even the pillars of exports -- electronics, cars -- are shaken (Korea Economic Daily)

