'Bad Decisions' tops iTunes charts in 74 countries
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- "Bad Decisions," a collaboration single by four BTS members -- Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- U.S. producer-singer-songwriter Benny Blanco and rapper Snoop Dogg, topped iTunes charts in 74 countries Saturday, the group's agency said.
Big Hit Music said the song, released the previous day, ranked No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in the United States, Sweden, Norway, Canada, Italy and other countries as of 7 a.m.
Its music video reached 10 million views on YouTube within 18 hours of its release, the company said.
"Bad Decisions" will be included on Blanco's third full-length album to be released later in the year, it said.
Meanwhile, "Left and Right," a collaboration between Jungkook and U.S. singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, remained on the British Official Singles Chart for the sixth consecutive week, Big Hit Music said.
The song, which debuted at No. 41 on the chart on July 1, ranked 85th last week and 98th on Friday (local time).
Its music video exceeded 100 million views on YouTube on July 13.
(END)