Military reports 1,480 more COVID-19 cases
14:32 August 06, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,480 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 222,371, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 936 from the Army, 223 from the Air Force, 121 from the Navy and 88 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 102 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, six from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, two from the ministry and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 10,792 military personnel are under treatment.
