Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Koreas #talks

FM calls for inter-Korean dialogue during brief encounter with North's envoy at ASEAN meetings

15:58 August 06, 2022

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin has called for an unconditional dialogue between the two Koreas during his brief exchange with a North Korean envoy participating in the ASEAN Regional Forum in Phnom Penh, Seoul officials said.

During a welcome dinner on Thursday, Park greeted An Kwang-il, the North's ambassador to Indonesia and top delegate to the regional security forum.

During their conversation, Park said that inter-Korean talks without conditions were needed and expressed hopes for denuclearization for peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, and An replied that conditions should be created, a foreign ministry official said.

An, who doubles as the North's point man on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, attended the conference instead of Pyongyang's top diplomat Choe Son-hui.

Inter-Korean ties have been stalled amid a prolonged deadlock in nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang since the no-deal Hanoi summit between their leaders in 2019.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) meets An Kwang-il, North Korea's top delegate to the ASEAN Regional Forum, during a welcome dinner in Phnom Penh on Aug. 4, 2022, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK