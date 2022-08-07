Go to Contents
(LEAD) Police looking into internet posting about assassinating Yoon

16:10 August 07, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with police tracking down writer)

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Police on Sunday launched an investigation into an internet posting about assassinating President Yoon Suk-yeol, officials said.

The posting, titled "How to assassinate Yoon Suk-yeol," was uploaded on an internet community website at 8:21 a.m., with the unidentified writer saying, "All plans are set," and asking for money necessary to carry out the plans.

A viewer alerted police to the posting around 9:50 a.m., and police have since tracked down the IP address of the posting and confirmed that a person living in Seoul's southern district of Gwanak wrote it.

"It appears to be a false posting with no intention of execution," a police official said. "An investigation is still under way."

(LEAD) Police looking into internet posting about assassinating Yoon - 1


(END)

