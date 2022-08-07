Go to Contents
Deputy national security adviser resigns due to health reasons

14:34 August 07, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Second Deputy National Security Adviser Shin In-ho resigned Sunday due to health reasons, a presidential official said Sunday.

Shin tendered his resignation three weeks ago citing deteriorating health, and President Yoon accepted it on Saturday, Choi Young-bum, senior presidential secretary for public relations, said at a press briefing.

Lim Ki-hoon, a defense secretary, will fill in for Shin until the successor is picked.

This image, taken on June 8, 2022, shows Second Deputy National Security Adviser Shin In-ho talking at the National Assembly. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

