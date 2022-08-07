Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Yoon expected to meet with U.N. chief this week

15:58 August 07, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol is expected to meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres set to visit South Korea later this week.

The U.N. chief is scheduled to visit South Korea on Thursday and Friday.

"Though it has not been set, it would be a matter of course to receive a courtesy call unless special circumstances arise," a presidential official said in response to a question on whether Yoon plans to meet with Guterres.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK