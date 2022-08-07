Go to Contents
Gov't to unveil lunar lander, rover development plans this year

16:39 August 07, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The government plans to unveil a "space economy roadmap" within this year, including the development of a lunar lander and a lunar rover, the presidential science secretary said Sunday.

"In order to leap forward as a space power, we will draw up space development strategies and put them into action immediately," Cho Seong-kyung, presidential secretary in charge of science and technology affairs, told reporters.

The "future space economy roadmap" includes development of a next-generation space vehicle by 2031 and commencing moon lander development by 2024, the official said.

South Korea has been pushing forward with its space programs.

Last week, the country's first lunar orbiter, known as Danuri, successfully entered its planned trajectory toward the moon. In June, the country successfully launched a homegrown space rocket, Nuri, in the second attempt to put satellites into orbit.

Researchers applaud at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute in Daejeon, 164 kilometers south of Seoul, on Aug. 5, 2022, as they watch a TV broadcast of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying South Korea's first lunar orbiter, the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, known as Danuri, lifting off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the United States. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

