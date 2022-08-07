S. Korea, U.S. to hold talks next week on deterrence against N. Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States are set to hold regular defense talks here next week, informed sources said Sunday, as the allies are striving to reinforce security coordination amid North Korea's military threats.
The biannual Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue (KIDD) is expected to run from Aug. 16 to 17 in Seoul, the sources said, with the allies likely to discuss joint deterrence against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.
The meeting comes amid speculation that Pyongyang has completed preparations for a nuclear test. It also comes ahead of the allies' combined exercise, dubbed the Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) training, set for Aug. 22-Sept. 1.
The allies are expected to conduct detailed discussions on measures to enhance the credibility of "extended deterrence," America's stated commitment to employing a full range of its military.
In May, U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed the U.S.' commitment to deploying its strategic military assets "in a timely and coordinated manner as necessary" during his summit with President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Launched in 2011, KIDD is a comprehensive defense meeting between the allies covering a wide range of issues.
