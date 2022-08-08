N. Korea to hold Supreme People's Assembly meeting on Sept. 7 to discuss organizational issues
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will convene a meeting of its rubber-stamp legislature in Pyongyang next month to discuss organizational issues, state media said Monday.
The standing committee of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) met on Sunday and decided to convene the 7th Session of the 14th SPA on September 7, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
The session will discuss organizational issues and issues related to the rural development law, it added.
The KCNA also said the North will hold a national meeting early this month to review anti-epidemic measures as the country's new suspected COVID-19 cases has remained at zero for over one week.
