Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ex-presidential candidate Lee gets the start on DP leadership (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Exports to China shrink without semiconductors (Kookmin Daily)
-- Education Minister Park could be replaced this week (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to attend preparatory meeting of 'Chip 4' alliance next month (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Business as usual for people in Taiwan despite China drills (Segye Times)
-- Crop prices decline for 4th month (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't informs U.S. it will join preparatory meeting of 'Chip 4' alliance (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to revise laws to make it easy for employers to fire workers (Hankyoreh)
-- People on verge of cost of living crisis due to surging inflation (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S. asks S. Korea to join preparatory meeting of 'Chip 4' alliance (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LNG inventory runs short (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- New Gwanghwamun Square is opened (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea shrugging off omicron's summer return (Korea Herald)
-- Gwanghwamun square reopens as urban park (Korea Times)
