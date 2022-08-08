(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 8)

China cannot avoid criticism for overreacting to Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. The Asian giant certainly saw her visit posing a challenge to its core interests. China, one of the world's G2 countries along with the U.S., should have acted in a calm and cool-headed way without saber-rattling. In a nutshell, the country went too far in protecting its one-China policy. That's why the White House denounced China's actions as provocative and irresponsible that could raise the risk of miscalculation.