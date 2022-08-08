S. Korean Chun In-gee finishes runner-up at final LPGA major of '22

On the first playoff hole, Chun found the island bunker with her second shot but made a great escape for a par. On the next trip, Chun pulled her second shot into deep rough and failed to chip the ball onto the green with her third shot. Then her par attempt rolled several feet past the hole, but Chun sank the nervy bogey putt to extend the playoff, moments after Buhai had tapped hers in for her own bogey.