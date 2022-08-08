Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #North Korea #coronavirus

N. Korea to hold meeting to review antivirus measures this month amid no new reported cases

08:05 August 08, 2022

By Yi Wonju

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will hold a national meeting this month to review anti-epidemic measures, state media said Monday, as its health authorities have reported no additional suspected COVID-19 cases for over a week.

The North's Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party and the Cabinet decided to hold the session "early in August to review the successes, experience and lessons in the state emergency anti-epidemic work in a comprehensively way and confirm the new orientation of the anti-epidemic policy," the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in an English-language report.

The upcoming meeting draws attention to whether the North will announce an end to the coronavirus crisis or unveil changes to its antivirus regulations.

In a separate article, the KCNA said no new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. Sunday, citing data from the state emergency epidemic headquarters.

It did not provide any other information in the report.

North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases have remained at zero since July 29 after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.

This photo, released by the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 1, 2022, shows an employee disinfecting Haebangsan Hotel in Pyongyang. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK