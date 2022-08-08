SKC Q2 net profit up 55.3 pct. to 119.7 bln won
10:16 August 08, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- SKC Ltd. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 119.7 billion won (US$91.8 million), up 55.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 109.4 billion won, down 19 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 30.2 percent to 1.07 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 60.9 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
