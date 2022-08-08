Key members of 1982 world championship squad added to KBO's 40th anniversary team

Jang, who ranked sixth in the voting by a panel of experts and fans, was synonymous with hitting in the 1980s while playing for the Samsung Lions. He won four batting titles in a five-year span, starting in his rookie season in 1983, including three in a row from 1985 to 1987. Jang also led the league in on-base percentage and slugging percentage as a rookie. He remains the only player in KBO history to win three consecutive batting titles. He retired after the 1992 season with a .331 lifetime average, the second-highest mark all time among hitters with at least 3,000 plate appearances.