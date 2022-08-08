Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #foreign workers #quota

Gov't increases foreign worker quota to alleviate labor shortage

14:00 August 08, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The government will increase the quota of foreign workers in five industries to alleviate labor shortages, officials said Monday.

The Ministry of Labor and Employment said it will speed up the entry process for immigrant workers, streamline administrative procedures for employers of immigrant workers and strengthen support tailored for each industry.

The ministry picked five industries -- farming, basic manufacturing, food, transportation and shipbuilding -- that are suffering the most from labor shortages.

Noticeably, the industries relying on immigrant workers have been experiencing labor shortages in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as heightened border controls curbed the inflow of immigrant laborers.

As of June, the shipbuilding industry was short 4,800 workers, basic manufacturing industry 27,000, food and small businesses 14,200, and taxi and bus companies 2,300 workers, the ministry said.

Labor Minister Lee Jeong-sik. (Yonhap)

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK