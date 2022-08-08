Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military-coronavirus

Military reports 1,293 more COVID-19 cases

14:43 August 08, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,293 additional COVID-19 cases Monday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 224,904, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 945 cases from the Army, 148 from the Air Force, 90 from the Navy, and 64 from the Marine Corps.

There were also 43 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and one from the ministry.

Currently, 10,924 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken April 29, 2022, shows service members walking by a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK