Yoon's delegation delivers his letter to new Colombian president

15:50 August 08, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's special delegation has delivered a congratulatory letter to the Colombian President Gustavo Petro, in which Yoon expressed hope for close cooperation with the new government, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.

The delegation, led by Rep. Park Duk-hyum of the ruling People Power Party, paid a courtesy call on Petro in the capital city of Bogota on Saturday and attended his swearing-in ceremony the next day, according to the ministry.

In their meeting, the envoy delivered Yoon's personal letter that congratulated Petro on his inauguration and expressed South Korea's gratitude over Colombia sending troops to the 1950-53 Korean War, it added.

Rep. Park Duk-hyum of the ruling People Power Party (L) delivers President Yoon Suk-yeol's personal letter to Colombia's new president, Gustavo Petro, in Bogota, Colombia, on Aug. 6, 2022, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

