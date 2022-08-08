Go to Contents
CJ Cheiljedang Q2 net profit down 3.4 pct to 252.7 bln won

15:59 August 08, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 252.7 billion won (US$193.4 million), down 3.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the April-June period was 504.3 billion won, up 7.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 19.1 percent to 7.51 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 207 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
